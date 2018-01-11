Zainab murder: CJP takes suo motu notice of Kasur incident

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Wednesday took suo motu notice of alleged rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl Zainab in Kasur.

While taking the notice, the CJP has directed IG Punjab to submit within 24 hours a report about the incident and subsequent death of protestors in police firing.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff, Genera Qamar Javed Bajwa, condemned the murder and assured support to the victim family.

Today, the Kasur city of Punjab erupted in riots as residents protested against police inaction over the murder incident.

Police used force against the protestors, killing two people by gunshots as enraged protesters armed with sticks and stones attempted to storm the deputy commissioner’s office.

Many were injured in the clashes. They were even barred from being treated in local hospital.

Television footage showed a policeman firing into the advancing mob before being told to fire into the air. Other cell phone footages rival on the social media showed injured protestors following the direct fire.

