Zainab murder case: Punjab CM announces Rs10mn for culprit’s identification

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday vowed that justice will be served in Zainab murder case and announced a reward of ten million rupees for the culprit’s identification.

The chief minister headed a session of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order in which provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other relevant persons were present.

Initial reports regarding the Kasur incident were presented in the meeting, and Shehbaz Sharif ordered to present case challan within 24 hours after arresting the offender.

The CM ordered to install CCTV cameras in Kasur immediately under the Safe City Project. He also expressed grief over the demise of two protesters as a result of police’s firing, and announced three million rupees each for their families.

