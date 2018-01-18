After Zainab, minor Asma becomes victim of brutes in KP

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While the nation is yet to come out of the trauma of the Zainab, yet another Zainab was forced to the cruel valleys of deaths and that too after she was sexually assaulted. This time the victim was four years old Asma and the venue was the city of Mardan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief has eventually confirmed to media on Wednesday that Asma, who was strangulated to death in Mardan a few days back, was sexually assaulted before she was killed by the heartless assaulters who continue to be at large till the filling of this write up.

Hailing from a lower middle class family of Gujjar Garhi Mardan district the innocent soul had gone missing on January 13 and found from a sugarcane field on Monday January 15 as the heart wrenching incident sent a wave of shock and harassment among dwellers of the town who are already terrified in the wake of Qasur’s tragedy a week back.

Though the Police bosses of Mardan rushed to the site and started quick investigations into the murder of poor Asma, they were adamant to admit that the little angle was also sexually assaulted before the death.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Mian Saeed had earlier negated the claims and said that the girl was strangled to death wrongly stating that the post-mortem report does not point towards rape.

However, the District Nazim Mardan Himayatullah Mayar had claimed on Monday that the four-year-old girl, who was found dead in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi area Monday morning, was murdered after being raped.

“I have seen the post-mortem report with my own eyes and it clearly states that the minor was raped. The district Nazim claimed and alleged that the police bosses were trying their level best to hide the post-mortem report. The girl belonged to an unprivileged background and her father works as a laborer in a Middle East country and l will ensure that justice is dispensed at all costs.” He said.

As the controversy of Asma’s brutal killing and sexual assault went on, the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud Wednesday eventually confirmed that the Asma, found dead in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi area was strangled to death after sexual assault.

Talking to media the provincial Police Chief said “looks like the culprit’s intention was to sexually assault victim as the minor’s post-mortem also showed signs of torture”.

He said that the investigation team headed by DPO Mardan has been formed for investigation into the tragic incident and announced that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) would also help the investigation team.

The IG Police further claimed that Asma who went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area and was found the next day at 3pm after efforts by the police and the family. He said the Mardan RPO and DPO subsequently visited Asma’s family on January 14 to record details about the incident, and an FIR was registered after Asma’s body was found.

It is most unfortunate that despite continuous happenings of such like incidents either in one part of the country or the other no concrete steps have been adopted by those whose duty is to protect the property, life and honor of the citizens.

It appears as if the concerned quarters with particular reference to Police, is yet to realize their responsibilities in this regard and are least pushed by the sentiments of the public specially the parents.

We hope that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police which claims to be the model force of the country and no doubt has established its credibility during the last few years, will take the issue very seriously instead of shifting the onus to one another would apprehend the culprits at the earliest in order to maintain its good reputation. In fact it’s a test case for IGP Salahuddin Mehsud and his team.