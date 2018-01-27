Zainab case suspect has no bank accounts: SBP

Shahid Masood backtracks from claims

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A report submitted by the State Bank of Pakistan to the joint investigation team probing the murder of Zainab Amin has found that the prime suspect in the case did not maintain any bank accounts unlike previously alleged by a TV anchor, on Friday.

Sources in the FIA said the agency’s own investigation had also not found any bank accounts belonging to the suspect.

In a press conference late Friday afternoon, Punjab government Spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan also confirmed that the SBP had sent a letter confirming that the suspect had no bank accounts in any commercial banks in Pakistan.

“This officially confirms that Dr Shahid Masood concocted a baseless story which we have failed to understand the reason behind, without thinking of its consequences,” he said, adding that the story about the suspect’s bank accounts had threatened to derail investigations.

“We have asked Dr Shahid Masood to appear before the JIT twice but he has failed to appear,” Khan said.

Malik Ahmed Khan, the spokesperson for the Punjab government said, “The news presented by Dr. Shahid Masood is absolutely fake and fabricated,” adding that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had confirmed that no foreign currency commercial bank accounts of the accused were found.

Meanwhile, the JIT had also completed its probe into the alleged bank accounts of the suspect but found no bank account under his name and CNIC data.

The hearing of the Supreme Court’s suo moto notice on the matter has also been re-scheduled for Sunday. A notification requiring the Punjab additional advocate general, police officials, Dr Shahid Masood and others to appear in the court’s Lahore registry was issued on Friday. The hearing had earlier been set for Monday.

Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal too had said that the SC and media had been caught up in a “make-believe” story on the Kasur case propagated by the anchor and aimed at defaming the government.

He said that the latest example of how social media is a “tool for fifth generation warfare” came about following the arrest of Zainab’s murderer when the Punjab government was being praised. “Suddenly a make-believe spin was thrown in which the media and the Supreme Court got caught up in.”

“This proves how big of a tool of chaos and disruption social media is,” the minister said, adding that “it later turned out that the news run by an anchor, on which the Supreme Court also took notice, was entirely make-believe.”

He warned that numerous such ‘attacks’ on the government “could be expected as it was election year.”

“Make-believe, fictitious and false news stories will be spread by foreign agencies via social media,” he added.

“Despite written notice, Dr Shahid Masood didn’t appear before the JIT formed by Punjab government to share the proof of information he claimed about bank accounts allegedly held by the accused in Zainab case. His contact numbers are switched off and we couldn’t connect,” a tweet by the provincial government said.

The anchorperson, however, appeared at a show on a news channel where he said that investigation was not his responsibility and it was the job of state institutions to find the authenticity of the news. “I did not provide this information with any wrong intent,” he said.

The story was given a new twist on Thursday, when Masood handed over to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar two names written on a folded paper of people who, he claimed, were behind an international racket running a child pornography ring.

Later, while talking to journalists, he claimed that one of them was a sitting federal minister but kept the name secret, saying the disclosure might endanger the life of the suspected killer of the Kasur girl who was arrested on Tuesday.

A day after presenting evidence to the Supreme Court, Dr Shahid Masood backtracked from his statement alleging Zainab’s murderer owned 37 bank accounts, hinting at a child pornography scandal, saying that things are often misreported.

The court asked the anchor to share the names of the prominent figures allegedly involved in the crime. The names would be kept confidential till the completion of the investigation, it added.

Dr Masood handed over a paper with the names of other suspects to the judges, who warned him of ‘grave consequences’ if the allegations were found incorrect.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif addressing cabinet’s sub-committee on law and order said that hundred percent facts-based investigations should be ensured on the issue of Kasur incident. JIT is working in a professional manner and there should be no room for any mistake or negligence in its investigations.

He said JIT should be approached if anybody has clues about Zainab murder case. He said that record of State Bank, NADRA and other agencies will be solicited for the investigation of the case.

He said that Asma of Mardan is also the daughter of the nation and we are very much upset over the cruelty meted out with her. The DNA test of Asma has been completed in the forensic lab record and we are ready for further cooperation.