Zaidi ‘reveals’ tax records of Zardari’s property in New York

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday unearthed tax records of a property in New York allegedly owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Zaidi took to microblogging website Twitter to reveal tax statements of the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman’s apartment.

The tweet read: “Just for clarity’s sake… attached are the latest property tax bills of 524 East 72 street, Apt 37F, NY, NY 10021 Bills are all in the name of Asif Ali Zardari…”

On December 20, the federal government and the PPP came face to face after the ruling party seeking disqualification of PPP supremo Zardari over undeclared ownership of his apartment in New York.

The government approached the Election Commission of Pakistan provincial office to file a reference. The application, filed along with documents of the said property by the MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, said Zardari violated the law by not disclosing his full assets in the nomination papers he submitted to the ECP for contesting the July 25 general elections.

