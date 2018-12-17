Zaidi orders inquiry against ship’s captain, owner over oil spill issue

Staff Reporter

Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Haider Zaidi has revealed that sludge oil spill at Mubarak Village in October was caused by a ship headed for beaching at Gaddani. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the federal minister said that captain of the ship had deliberately discharged sludge oil in the sea. “As committed, I have directed DG-PMSA to immediately initiate an inquiry against the captain, the agent and the ships owner,” he tweeted.

The oil spill at the Mubarak Village was caused a ship that dumped bunker oil into the sea, a joint report by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency said while confirming that the nearby Byco Petroleum pipeline was not responsible for the action. On October 26, an oil slick near Charna Island was spotted by locals when the high sea tides left black “globs” behind on the beach, making the residents worry about the potential damage to the island’s flora and fauna.

According to the report, samples were tested by the authorities which confirmed that it is bunker oil which is used by ships as fuel. The report confirmed that the oil was not dumped by a Byco Petroleum pipeline and said that no oil refinery uses bunker oil in the country. According to media reports, a ship had arrived at Gadani ship-breaking yard a few days ago with parked shed number 100.

