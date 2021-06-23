Zaid Ali and Yumna Zaidi reveal gender of their baby

YouTuber Zaid Ali T and his wife Yumna Zaid are expecting a baby boy, and they are obviously excited to be parents. The couple recently did a “gender reveal” to share the happy news with their friends. Both Yumna and Zaid, appeared ecstatic to announce that they were having a baby boy.

The news was revealed in a YouTube video titled “Our baby gender reveal” by the Canadian-Pakistani YouTuber. The couple, who were clearly overjoyed, had adorned their house with balloons and props and were surrounded by friends and relatives.

The 25-year-old video producer had already announced on social media that the couple is expecting. “Excited to start this new chapter of life with you,” he said with a photo of his pregnant wife on Instagram.

The soon-to-be mother also shared a touching message on social media.

Thanking everyone for their good wishes, she wrote, “Boy/girl, health/ability is all in Allah’s hands. Every child should be loved and treated equally, regardless of their gender, ability, or skin color!”

Speaking on the journey she’s about to embark on of becoming a parent she said, “All children are a test for their parents and I pray that we are good parents to this baby and this baby grows to be a human being!”

It is heartening to see individuals who are ecstatic to become parents, and we wish the pair all the best in their future endeavors!

