Zahoor Butt’s family concerned about his illegal detention

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family of Zahoor Ahmed Butt, leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and younger brother of Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt, has expressed grave concern over his illegal detention and deteriorating health.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the family talking to media men in Srinagar said that Zahoor Ahmed Butt had been illegally detained at Mattan Police Station, Islamabad town, for the last three years and the authorities had kept him incommunicado.

The family expressed grave concern over his falling health at the police station during the coronavirus pandemic. It feared that he could be affected by the deadly virus due to the lack of proper medical treatment at the police station. The family said the authorities were deliberately playing with his life.—INP