Zahoor Butt, two other shifted to Kathua jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have slapped three people, including Zahoor Ahmad Butt, the brother of martyred liberation leader, Mohammad Maqbool Butt, with draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted them to Kathua jail in Jammu.

According to Kashmir Media Service, media reports said that Nowhatta police picked up JKLF founder’s brother, Zahoor Ahmad Butt and slapped with PSA by the district magistrate of Srinagar.

Similarly, Javed Ahmad Munshi alias Bilal Papa, son of Ghulam Mohammad, of Gousia Colony, Chanpora at present Ishbar Colony, Nishat, was arrested early this month and later booked under PSA by the district magistrate.

In another similar incident, Asif Mushtaq Baba, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Baba of Gamander Pantha Chowk, was arrested a few days back by police station Pantha Chowk and was also booked under PSA.—KMS

