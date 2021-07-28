Zahir Zakir’s physical remand extended for 3 days in Noor Mukadam murder case

A local court in Islamabad on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case, for further three days.

Islamabad Police produced the suspect before before Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar upon completion of his two-day remand.

During the hearing, prosecutor Sajid Cheema informed the court that police had acquired the CCTV footage of the incident, adding that it is yet to be sent for forensic analysis.

There is a need to send the suspect to Lahore along with the video for forensic analysis, he said and asked the court to extend the remand for three more days.

The counsel for the suspect opposed the extension in remand, saying a picture of the suspect could also be sent for the forensic analysis.

However, the prosecutor said that a picture of the suspect would not be enough and insisted on extension of the remand.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved extension in the remand.

The suspect, son of a well-known businessman Zakir Jaffer was arrested on Tuesday after Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at a house in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4. Later, police registered the first information report (FIR) against a suspect under charges of premeditated killing of the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam.

Zahir’s Parents Remanded

On Tuesday, a local court has remanded the parents of prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder, along with two of their servants, in jail custody for 14 days.

The judgement came after suspect Zahir Jaffer’s father, Zakir Jaffer, and mother, Ismat Adamjee, were produced before Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar upon completion of their two-day physical remand.

The court has directed authorities to present the parents of Zahir and their employees – Jameel and Iftikhar – again on August 10.

Zakir Jaffer’s counsel Advocate Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to discharge his clients in the case, to which, the magistrate remarked that their judicial remand has already been approved.

The counsel also filed a petition seeking bail of Zakier Jaffer and his wife in the case. the Court has admitted the petition for hearing on July 30.

On Sunday, police arrested Zahir’s parents on charges of “abetting” the murder. It is being claimed that the security guard at their house had informed them that Zahid had held hostage Noor but they failed to take any action.

Zahir Jaffer confesses to police for Murdering Noor Mukadam

Zahir Jaffer has confessed to murdering Noor Mukadam while police collected CCTV footage of the victim being subjugated to torture by the accused, citing sources, PO reported on Monday.

Close Sources told Pakistan Observer that Zahir Jaffer admitted to murdering Noor Mukadam before the investigators, however, he kept alternating his statements regarding the purposes for murdering her.

Islamabad police also collected the CCTV footage against Zahir Jaffer while he was cruelly torturing the girl.

It was learned that Noor Mukadam succeeded to run away from the balcony and hid inside the security guard’s cabin but Zahir Jaffer followed her and hauled her out of the guard’s cabin. Sources said that security guards were already there but no one stopped Jaffer from torturing the girl.

“There were more people present who had witnessed Noor Mukadam being dragged by him. Zahir Jaffer had tortured Noor consistently for three hours,” sources revealed the terrorizing findings of the murder case’s probe.

