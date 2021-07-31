Zahir Jaffer’s polygraph, other tests conducted at PFSA

On Friday, Zahir Jaffer, the alleged murderer of Noor Mukadam, a former diplomat’s daughter, undertook a series of tests, including a polygraph, at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore to check his claims and evidence gathered in connection with the murder.

In addition, the agency received samples taken from the victim’s body during the autopsy for testing.

On July 28, the accused murderer was brought into physical custody for three more days in order to verify his claims and the evidence gathered as a result of his disclosures.

On Thursday night, a team of Islamabad police, including detectives, transported the suspected murderer to Lahore, according to police officials familiar with the case. He was brought to the PFSA on Friday to undergo the testing.

According to them, the accused underwent a polygraph test (lie detector test) to verify his statements made to the police during interrogation, which included a confession of the crime in front of the police, specifics of the event, and other disclosures that led to the recovery of the evidence.

In addition, the police claimed, a videograph test of the accused was performed there to match and verify the accused with the recordings obtained by the detectives in which he was pursuing the victim and pulling her into the home.

The victim leapt from the first storey of the home and rushed towards the main gate, which was closed, according to the detectives, who acquired CCTV video from a camera placed in the neighbourhood of the accused’s house.

She sought refuge in a guard’s room shortly after, but the accused smashed down the door and pulled her into the home, they said.

DNA samples of the accused were also collected in order to confirm any allegations of sexual assault.

They also said that the forensic agency received samples of the victim’s heart, lungs, stomach, liver, spleen, and intestine collected during the autopsy.

According to the police officers, the victim’s and accused’s cellphones were also transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency to be unlocked for forensic testing and data recovery. The Universal Forensic Extraction Device, they claimed, will be used to extract physical and logical data from mobile phones, as well as restore deleted data.

Inspector Abdul Sattar, the case’s investigating officer (IO), informed Dawn that approximately 25 tests were performed at the PFSA. He went on to say that the victim’s samples were also submitted there.

The findings of the polygraph, videograph, and DNA tests are pending, he added, adding that there is no timetable for when they would be given to the investigators.

He said that both the victim and the accused were using iPhones, which were turned off before being submitted to the FIA.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/