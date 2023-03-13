Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death twice as court turns down review plea in Noor Mukadam murder case

Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death twice as court turns down review plea in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has announced its reserved verdict on the appeals challenging the conviction of Zahir Jaffer and others in the Noor Muqaddam murder case.

A division bench including IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq dismissed plea challenging the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer and now sentenced him to death twice. In the verdict, the two-member bench rejected the pleas of co-accused Iftikhar and Mohammad as they moved court against the verdict.

For the unversed, a trial court in the country’s federal capital awarded the death penalty to culprit Zahir Jaffer for brutally killing Noor Muqaddam. The prime suspect pleaded not guilty to the killing, maintaining that he was wrongly implicated in the high-profile murder case.

Let it be known that several others charged in the case include Zahir’s parents, three domestic helpers, and 6 workers of a counseling center.

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former diplomat, was found killed at the residence of Zahir Jaffer.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…