Islamabad

Hurriyat AJK leader Zahid Safi while paying homage to the innocent civilians who were recently martyred by Indian forces in Sopore said that the town has always been a stronghold of the freedom movement.

Zahid Safi in a statement issued in Islamabad said after the martyrdom of innocent citizens, the way the people of Sopore took to the streets and protested against Indian oppression is a proof that the Kashmiris are determined to fight for freedom, come what may.—KMS