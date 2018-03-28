Zahid Malik’s services eulogized

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday paid rich tributes to Founder Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik (late) for his services to Pakistan.

Addressing at a gold medal awards ceremony organized by the NPC here at Aiwan-e-Quaid, he said “I am missing late Zahid Malik today as he always remained active to do something for Pakistan and the people, particularly youth of Pakistan.”

NPC Gold Medal Award Ceremony was in fact a brainchild of Mr Malik and he made great efforts all the year to trace in far and wide of the country those who have worked something meritorious, commendable for Pakistan. Then he invited them to Islamabad and decorated them with gold medal award and certificate and made everyone feel proud of them. This was Zahid Malik’s passion, said AJK President adding since the ceremony was being held in pursuance of Zahid Malik’s vision he believed Zahid Malik was very much among us.

Senior Vice Chairman of NPC Mian Muhammad Javed also remembered his chairman in glowing words. He said presence of the widow and family of Zahid Malik was a great source of inspiration for the entire NPC team.

The services of Zahid Malik for Pakistan are unforgettable and his vision should be shared with the youth.