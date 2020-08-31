Zahid Malik and Nuclear Pakistan.



Video – Mr. Zahid Malik’s contribution to Pakistan’s Atomic programme

Mr. Zahid Malik was a renowned scholar, having authored more than 12 books.



He was a close friend and biographer of Dr. Abdul Qadeer khan.

This is the Former President of Pakistan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan’s, Letter To Zahid malik.



He wrote several books about Dr. A.Q Khan, which include, “Dr A.Q. KHAN AND THE ISLAMIC BOMB”. ,(in English and urdu), & , “Mohsin-e-Pakistan ki Debriefing”.









When he completed writing the book, He was arrested on 6 August 1989 on charges of Official Secret Act.



His arrest caused outrage in international media, and politicalleaders. Hence he was Released on Bail on 22 august.





He was put on trial for leaking government secrets in his book, but he wasn’t found guilty of doing it.

A U.S based Newspaper Financial Times Published, a whole page Article on Pakistan’s Nuclear Program and mentioned him in it, on 25th july 2020.





His books showed the world the Image of Pakistani Hero Dr. A.Q. Khan, who was being labelled as the scientist who sold nuclear power secrets.



All the biographies written on Dr. A.Q. Khan have been derived from the ones Zahid Malik wrote.



He was officially pardoned by chief justice of high court.As he showed the world atomic program and the Hero of Pakistan (Dr. A.Q. Khan).

He was awarded Sitara-E-Imtiaz.

