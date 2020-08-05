Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri new FO spokesperson

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, a seasoned diplomat, has been appointed as the new spokesperson of the Foreign Office, according to a notification issued on Wednesday. He will replace Aisha Farooqui who was appointed to the post in December last year.

Farooqui is a career diplomat and joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994. She had been serving as consulate general of Pakistan in Houston, United States, before taking charge of her new responsibilities.

Chaudhri, who is currently serving as Director General (South Asia and SAARC), “in addition to his own duties will also look after the work of spokesperson” Farooqui, the notification said.