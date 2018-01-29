Zahid favours merger of FATA in KP

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Zahid Shinwari, the president of Khyber Pakhunkhwa Chamber of Commerce president and the member of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) supported the merger of FATA in KP during the oath taking ceremony of Shinwari welfare organization (SWO) on Sunday. Zahid Shinwari said as chief guest of the ceremony that jobs would be created and an industrial revolution would come in FATA when it merged into kp and it would also bring development and prosperity in FATA.

Aslam Shinwari took oath as the president of SWO, Asad Khan Shinwari general secretary, Ashrafuddin Pirzada as press secretary, Advocate Qubais Khan Shinwari office secretary, Zahid Shinwari vice president, Raz Muhammad Shinwari joint secretary and Shah Faisal Shinwari took oath as the senior vice president of the welfare organization. Besides observers from Peshawar, a large number of officials, lawyers, sports legends, political parties’ leaders, elders, businessmen and social activities belonged to Shinwari tribe also participated in the oath taking ceremony.

Zahid Shinwari said that Fata was a rich place of different resources which need to be utilized for the reducing poverty in the tribal areas. He said the government should explore all kinds of resources in Fata and should establish small and medium industrial zones across Fata. He said every fiscal year billion of rupees being allocated for the development of tribal areas could not be utilized due to illogical and unappropriated planning by the less experts who did not know the ground realities of tribal areas.