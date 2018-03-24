Zahid Bashir receives Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Staff Reporter

The Chairman of the Patients Aid Foundation, Zahid Bashir, has been awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan highest civilian honors for public service in Pakistan.

A statement issued here said that he was given the award by President Mamnoon Hussain at an event held at the Presidency Palace on Friday (March 23).

Bashir has been at the helm of the organization since its foundation in 1990. During his time in this role, he has raised a very substantial amount for public health care. The organizations Vice-Chairman, Mushtaq Chhapra, received the same award last year.

Patients Aid Foundation is one of Pakistan leading health care organizations supporting 1.2 million patients a year, who receive treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Karachi free-of-cost. It raises private philanthropic donations for the public health sector, while being responsible for the running and maintenance of facilities such as the Blood Bank, the Neurotrauma, Radiology, Oncology, Ophthalmology and several others. Patients Aid Foundation has also invested in and manages the CyberKnife (Advanced Robotics Cancer Treatment), PET Scan, MRI, Mammography and other similar health facilities. Patients Aid Foundation is also funding the building of many new facilities at Jinnah, including the New OPD & Surgical Complex, and Jinnah Food Complex.