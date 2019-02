Staff Reporter

Zahid Iqbal Awan (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19) has assumed the charge of Director Revenue in Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab. Earlier, Zahid Iqbal Awan has served on significant administrative positions as Director (Local Government) and Deputy Commissioner Mianwali.

Zahid Iqbal Awan is devoted officer and his appointment will help in solving problems of Overseas Pakistanis due to his extensive experience in the filed of Revenue.

