Zaheer was in Karachi when Dua Zehra fled home: Police

Karachi: Karachi Police has told the court it would go to arrest Dua Zehra’s husband, Zaheer, from Lahore, as it requested integration of sections pertaining to underage marriage in the case, citing a medical report.

A police report confirmed Zaheer’s presence in Karachi before Dua Zehra fled home for an elope marriage. Zaheer was granted a protective bill till 14 July by Lahore High Court (LHC) that has expired now.

Some 33 suspects, including eight women, were nominated in the case.

The police claimed to have concrete evidence of it after it obtained a call detail record (CDR) and added that a team would go to Lahore to arrest Zaheer.

Citing the medical report, the police said that DuaZehra was underage, according to marriage in both Sindh and Punjab provinces, and sought permission from the court to incorporate sections of underage marriage in the first information report (FIR).

Zaheer’s lawyer told the court that he was nominated in Dua Zehra’s abduction case registered in Karachi. He further added that Dua married him of her free will, and he did not abduct her.