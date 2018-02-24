Zagitova wins Russia’s first Pyeongchang Olympics Gold

Gangneung

Teenage figure skater Alina Zagitova won Russia’s first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday. The 15-year-old took the women’s title by a slender margin of just 1.31 points from her friend, compatriot, training partner and arch rival Evgenia Medvedeva.

In bronze came Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond. Zagitova beat two-time world champion Medvedeva despite both scoring matching 156.65 points in the free-skating Friday

Zagitova’s world record short program score of 82.92 a day earlier made the difference, giving her a combined total of 239.57. Medvedeva, skating last, was not at her supreme best, and crumpled into the arms of her coach in tears after her routine earned 156.65 for a total of 238.26.

The gold and silver Olympic Athletes from Russia medallists were later seen embracing in a warm hug.

The two ice princesses were among the 168 athletes from Russia who passed rigorous testing to compete as neutrals in South Korea after Russia were banned over state-sponsored doping.

Her friend and training partner, Evgenia Medvedeva, took the silver medal with 238.26 points while skating as Tolstoy’s tragic Anna Karenina. (Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada won the bronze with 231.02 points, while no American placed higher than ninth out of 24 competitors, the worst collective finish by American women at the Olympics.)

Although Zagitova declined to say whether she would be disappointed not to see the Russian flag, Medvedeva said, “It doesn’t matter what the circumstances are. People know who we are. Today, we proved ourselves here.” A two-time world champion and consensus favourite to win gold before she broke a bone in her right foot last fall, Medvedeva was forced to confront a sobering reality on Friday at age 18: Experience and artistry and expressiveness did not prevail over mathematics.

Zagitova became the second-youngest women’s skater to win Olympic gold with a program of shrewd design, remarkable stamina, precise jumping and youthful certainty. What she lacked in the full elegance that comes with maturity, Zagitova compensated for with a keen understanding of skating’s current rules.—AFP