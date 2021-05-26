Zafar’s report gives Tareen a ‘clean chit’, claims Raja Riaz

Staff Reporter Lahore

Raja Riaz MNA, one of the outspoken leaders of the group supporting ‘estranged’ Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, took everybody by surprise on Wednesday when he said Barrister Ali Zafar’s report had given a ‘clean chit’ to Tareen in a corruption reference.

Calling Barrister Zafar a ‘neutral empire’, PTI MNA said his report was a slap on the face of those conspiring against Tareen.

“Now there is no justification for the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) probe into ‘estranged’ PTI leader’s case,” Raja Riaz argued.

“We thank Allah (The Almighty) that we have been exonerated in the graft case,” he concluded.

According to media reports, Senator Ali Zafar has determined after conducting fact-finding that Jahangir Khan Tareen is being unfairly targeted by the government agencies, a conclusion that has been contested by the prime minister’s camp during a meeting held in this regard. A formal report hasn’t been submitted yet; however its key findings have been shared.

Ali Zafar shared his findings during a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and Advisor to PM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar were also present in the meeting.