Zafar urges people to exercise right to vote with full confidence tomorrow

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Minister of Information Ali Zafar has said people should exercise their right to vote with full confidence in tomorrow’s election.

In a statement, he said Elections 2018 are the most important elections in the history of the country.

Syed Ali Zafar said our aim is to conduct peaceful election with independence and caretaker government has no interest which party forms the government.

He said it is role of the media to highlight the viewpoint of political parties and it is doing its job efficiently. He said caretaker government, election commission and relevant institutions also played their role in holding peaceful elections.

He thanked all political parties and candidates for taking part in election to strengthen democracy and democratic culture.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Zafar has inaugurated state of the art media centre established with a view to facilitate media persons deputed for the coverage of General Elections on 25th July, 2018.

Principal Information Officer, Shafqat Jalil briefed the Minister in detail about the working and functioning of media centres established at PID Islamabad and PID regional offices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, D.I. Khan and Quetta.

The Minister was briefed that Media Centres would function round the clock from morning 25th July 2018 and would remain operative till the complete results are announced by the ECP.

Syed Ali Zafar expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the efforts of PID in providing all the necessary modern facilities and support to media persons in the discharge of their professional duties.

