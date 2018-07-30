Zafar lauds Radio Pakistan, PTV & APP for professional coverage of elections

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar has lauded Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and APP for their comprehensive and professional coverage in the general election.

Speaking at a luncheon he hosted in honour of senior officials of the Ministry and its attached departments in Islamabad on Monday, he said all of them contributed their share in making the electoral process a success.

The Information Minister said Radio Pakistan, PTV and APP extended full support to the caretaker Government in discharge of its responsibilities.

He said they appreciably projected economic, social and cultural issues in independent and neutral manner. Syed Ali Zafar expressed the confidence that the new Government would make these institutions more stronger and powerful.

