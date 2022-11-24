Pakistan’s Zafar Gohar has penned a new deal with Gloucestershire which will keep the spinner at the Seat Unique Stadium until at least the end of the 2024 campaign.

The left-armer joined the club in 2021 on short-term deals but had earned a future contract based on his stellar performances.

The 27-year-old scooped up the Bowler of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards after taking 60 wickets across all formats in his first stint.

In Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship, Zafar claimed 47 wickets with a bowling economy of 2.97, the eighth-best figures of any bowler in the top division last season.

Zafar Gohar added a further 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 4.69 in the One Day Cup for Gloucestershire.

He was pretty handy with the bat as well scoring 493 runs at an average of 27.38 in eleven four-day games while averaging 40.80 and accumulating 204 runs from eight innings in 50-over games.

“I’m delighted to have committed my future to Gloucestershire for the next two years. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Bristol last season and have made some great friends in the dressing room, so I’m really excited to be back” Gohar said.

Zafar is currently playing for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Pakistan and in his last outing, took five wickets and scored 41 runs v Balochistan.

He is available for selection in all three formats for Gloucestershire next season and will link up with the rest of the squad for pre-season training in the Spring.