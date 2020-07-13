Zafar for changes in life style of judicial system

Observer Report

PM says he is committed to modernisation of the judicial system and use of latest technology in judicial process and his Government is willing to assist in the development of a Pakistani Next Generation Justice Portal for establishment of e-courts.

Speaking on the occasion of the dialogue between judiciary and bar on how to deal with Covid organised by Supreme Court Bar it in the Supreme Court building barrister Zafar said that Covid has badly effected the working of the courts and like changes in life style the judicial system too will have to change. He however said that every adversity has an opportunity and we should use these times as an opportunity to achieve what we could not in normal times and that is to once and for all finish the issue of delay in cases.

He said to meet the Covid situation, protect public health and fulfil the requirements of excess to justice and keep the courts functioning while also eliminating or at least reducing delay we in Pakistan shall have to adopt the widespread use of technology in our judicial system. He suggested that the ultimate aim should be to establish E courts in which trial can take place witness statements recorded and arguments heard on video link while only the judge is in court.

He however stated that for this what is required is the development of next generation justice portal which apart from video-conferencing would include e filing, Data, automation and analytical software. Barrister Zafar said that the development of the NGJ portal is of course beyond thr financial and technical capacity of judges and lawyers but the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message is that modernisation of the judicial system is his Government’s priority and that for the benefit of the judicial system the government will be willing to do what is necessary to develop and implement this next generation justice portal.

He pleaded that if this plan is implemented not only will it solve the issue of how to keep the courts functioning during Covid but also solve the long-term issue of delay for which judges and lawyers both are criticised. On behalf of the legal Community he requested the judges to form a committee consisting of Supreme Court and high court judges and representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association Pakistan Bar Council, law ministry and Attorney General Office as well as expert lawyers to oversee the development and implementation of the portal and e-courts. He concluded by saying that if this is done then Pakistan will have its first 21st century citizen centric legal system.