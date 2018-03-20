Zafar Butt stresses meaningful talks for Kashmir solution

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt has urged meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders for peaceful and democratic settlement of Kashmir dispute.

Zafar Akbar Butt addressing a news conference in Srinagar, today, after a twenty-day tour of Pakistan, said that during his stay in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan, he observed that all people concerned with Kashmir cause, yearn for stability and peace in the region. He said, “We are not against talks between India and Pakistan but if you want to see the result on ground then take resistance leadership on board’’, said he and stressed for greater unity among those pursuing right to self-determination.

He said during his interaction with different sections including religious clerics, students, politicians, journalist fraternity and ruling and opposition parties in AJK and Pakistan, his observations were, that everybody has a mission and everyone wants to make an end to hostilities between two nuclear countries. He said the world community is taking interest in resolution of Kashmir dispute but more is needed, adding that during his meeting with politicians in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad, he stressed authorities to set Kashmir desk at all embassies across the world to highlight Kashmir dispute, particularly the human rightist violations in the territory.

He said present prevailing situation and emerging phenomenon demand immediate consideration from both India and Pakistan and urged to think above rhetoric and take considerable and tangible steps for its lasting solution.

He said the prominent personalities he met included AJK President, Masood Ahmad Khan, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Hyder, Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, Kashmir Committee Chairman, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs of Pakistan, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf, prominent leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, journalists, Bar associations, AJK based Hurriyat leaders, human rightists groups, religious clerics, columnists, writers, scholars, students and various other organisations and their leaders and it was evolved that everybody had to play role towards settlement of Kashmir dispute.—KMS