Zafar Butt flays victimization of freedom activists’ relatives

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt has condemned the victimization or arrest of relatives of freedom activists and described it frustration of the authorities.

Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement in Srinagar also expressed concern over the setting ablaze the residential house of a freedom activist in Amshipora, Shopian, and sympathized with effected family.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Zafar Akbar Butt, a delegation led by Mudasir Ahmad Qadiri visited Amshipora and expressed sympathies with family of the freedom activist.—KMS

