Zafar Butt expresses solidarity with victims’ families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt visited Manchewa, Kralpora, Gulshan Nagar as a mass contact programme and expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs, pellet victims and detainees.

Zafar Akbar Butt interacting with the affected families said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste.

Addressing a gathering in the areas he said that Kashmiris were always in favour of result-oriented dialogue among all the three parties, India, Pakistan and the genuine leadership of Kashmiris.

He was accompanied by Molvi Mudasir, Hilal Ahmed, Aijaz Ahmed and Sameer Ahmed.—KMS