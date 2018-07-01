Zafar Butt discusses situation with Sehrai

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt, called on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai at his residence in Srinagar, today, and discussed with him the prevailing situation of the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Zafar Akbar Butt during the meeting, which lasted for an hour, discussed a host of issues confronting the people of Kashmir, especially in the backdrop of civilian killings in south Kashmir districts, said a statement issued by the JKSM.

Zafar Akbar strongly condemned the killing of minor boy, Faizan Ahmed, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and said Indian forces can kill at their will as they enjoy full impunity for their brutal actions. He demanded impartial enquiry into the killing of Faizan Ahmed.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JKSM led by Mufti Mudasir Qadri participated in the funeral prayers of Faizan Ahmed in Pulwama and later visited his residence and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.—KMS