Zafar Akbar Butt arrested at Delhi airport

New Delhi

Delhi police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, from airport in New Delhi and did not allow him to proceed to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Zafar Akbar Butt along with his 80 years old mother was going to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage but the authorities at Delhi Airport detained him despite he was with his elderly mother, who was on wheelchair.

Zafar Akbar Butt was scheduled to take his mother for Umrah. But the Indian authorities raising several objections detained him at the Delhi airport. A JKSM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of Zafar Akbar Butt.

He termed the action as undemocratic and an act of political vengeance and harassment.—KMS