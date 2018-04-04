ZAB’s death anniversary’s arrangements finalised

The Pakistan Peoples Party has finalised arrangements to observe the 39th death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and founder chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that falls on April 04.

The PPP will start function of the anniversary at 1.30 p.m today. There will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of the PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, on Wednesday.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.—APP

