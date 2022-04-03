ZAB’s 43rd death anniversary today

The 43rd death anniversary of former prime minister of Pakistan and the founding chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is being observed across the country today.

Born on January 5, 1928, in Larkana, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is one of the most prominent politicians of the country, who brought about numerous reforms and changes in the governance of Pakistan. He studied law from California and Oxford and served as Foreign Minister of Pakistan in Ayub Khan’s government. He laid the foundation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in 1967. Under the charismatic leadership of its first chairman, the PPP swept the 1970 election with their populist “roti, kapra, makaan” (food, clothing, and shelter) chant to become the most popular party in the then West Pakistan. Bhutto served as the president of the country from 1971 to 1973 and was elected as the prime minister from 1973 to 1977. One of the biggest achievements of Bhutto’s government was the drafting of the 1973 Constitution, which remains in effect in Pakistan. He is also credited with initiating the country’s atomic programme.

The PPP won the 1977 general election; however Bhutto’s government was overthrown by General Zia-ul-Haq was cut short when the General staged a coup in 1977 and imposed martial law. Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979 over murder charges in a trial that some political observers claim a “judicial murder.” His daughter Benazir Bhutto later emerged as first female prime minister of the Muslim world, serving two short terms but she was also murdered in Rawalpindi Liaquat Bagh.