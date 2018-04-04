ZAB was confident, doors of martial law closed forever

Former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) told Maulana Maududi that door of martial law had been closed forever.

Syed Hussain Farooq Maududi son of Maulana Maududi said this while speaking at APP News Television programme ‘Dialogue with Rubnawaz Bajwa’ here Tuesday.

‘Army has no desire to impose martial law and I got included the article for death penalty for anyone who will take extra constitutional step, ZAB said in his meeting with Maududi at Zaildar park Lahore on last days of his rule’. Bhutto also said ,’I can guarantee you that no one will dare to impose martial law’.

Hussain said he was Maududi’s incharge of administrative affairs at that time and he got first hand account of various meetings from his father.

He said, ‘ZAB-Maududi meeting lasted one hour one on one,and my father told me all of this’,he said.

He said Bhutto remained in contact with his father through Maulana Zafar Ahmed Ansari,Majid Nizami and Mustafa Sadiq etc.

‘Bhutto had also requested my father through Majid Nazami to suggest action plan for him to come out of political situation. My father suggested 10-point action plan for which was also published in daily Dawn many weeks before the said meeting.

Hussain said that unfortunately Bhutto did not act upon the advice of Maulana Maududi, his father.

Hussain said that the meeting between the two was held after repeated requests from Bhutto.

‘My father was reluctant for the meeting.

However after continuous request my father agreed for the meeting’.

My father said to Bhutto,’ Now there is only way out for you which is to resign otherwise what will happen you can’t even imagine’.

Hussain said that Maulana was in favour of fresh elections and he told Bhutto that he would once again win many seats and emerge as a strong opposition leader, but Bhutto did not accept the proposal.—APP

