Yusuke Shin lauds quality treatment provided to poor patients

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Deputy Chief of Mission , Japan Yusuke Shin has lauded quality treatment and rehabilitation services provided free of cost to the poor patients with spinal cord injuries at Paraplegic Center Peshawar .

He said this during his visit to Paraplegic Center ,Hayatabad,Peshawar. The visiting Japanese Deputy Chief of Mission was accompanied by the Head of delegation to Pakistan, Reto Stocker, Head of ICRC Physical Rehab Programme Joseph Nagels and Head of sub Delegation ICRC Peshawar Giovanni Trambailo. Honorary Consul General of Japan, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi, was also present on the occasion.

Yusuke Shindo was warmly welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer , Heads of the various Departments of the Center, patients & their attendants.

The visiting delegates of Japanese mission and ICRC were briefed by the Chief Executive, Paraplegic Center, Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, about history, style treatment and Comprehensive Physical Rehabilitation Services provided at the Center for patients with spinal-cord injuries and clubfoot. The delegates were told that treatment facilities were being provided to the patients from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of the country.

Deputy Chief of Mission and the other experts of ICRC took keen interest in the unique way of treatment at the Centre and appreciated the standard services provided to destitute patients with spinal-cord injuries there. The delegates lauded the contribution of the centre for provision of treatment and rehabilitation services totally free of cost. The delegates were informed that the patient were also provided custom made wheelchairs and all other needed assistive devices like braces, walkers, crutches, writing & eating aids etc.

