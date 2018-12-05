Yusuf calls for focusing on good quality of research

PARC holds BoD meeting to evaluate project proposal for funding

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The objective of the Agricultural Linkage Program (ALP) is to promote and support agricultural research and development activities in accordance with the Pakistan’s long term development goals and to promote long term scientific cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agricultural sector.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I., Chairman, PARC presided over the 30thmeeting of Board of Directors (BoD) of Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP) at PARC (HQs) to technically evaluate the project proposals.

While presiding over the meeting Chairman PARC said that the ALP is an endowment fund established at PARC with the support of Government of USA to use for activities/projects in line with the Pakistan’s long-term research/development goals for the agriculture sector. The Committee approved minutes of the last meeting. In the meeting, altogether 33 projects presented for evaluation / approval of Board of Directors of ALP and 26 projects were approved by the BoD and 07 projects were not approved by the Board.

