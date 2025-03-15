Yundong urges stronger Pakistan-China ties

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong briefed media professionals in Karachi about the key takeaways from China’s concluded Two Sessions, highlighting economic resilience, technological advancements, and strengthened global cooperation.

Held during Ramazan, the event reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening ties with Pakistan.

The Two Sessions, China’s annual political and economic meetings, play a vital role in shaping the country’s governance. Key discussions focused on economic stability, technological self-reliance, and people-centric development.

Five percent GDP growth in 2024, with a $13,000 per capita income, contributing 30% to global economic expansion. High-tech manufacturing grew by 8.9%, with China investing 3.6 trillion RMB in R&D. AI breakthroughs, including China’s AI model “DeepSeek”, and global success in creative industries like Nezha 2.

As Pakistan and China celebrate key diplomatic milestones, CPEC remains central to their partnership.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong called for its modernization and expansion, reinforcing China’s commitment to trade, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges with Pakistan.

“The successful conclusion of the Two Sessions signifies China’s unwavering commitment to high-quality development and international cooperation,” said Yang Yundong, urging stronger Pakistan-China ties.

With Pakistan marking the 10th anniversary of President Xi’s visit and the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, both nations continue to forge a path of shared prosperity and regional stability.