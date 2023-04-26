Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali win fans’ hearts with stellar performance in ‘Tere Bin’

Pakistani drama Tere Bin is setting new viewership records, courtesy of the gripping storyline and impeccable acting from its lead actors Yumna Zaidi, and Wahaj Ali.

The soap opera, written by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Siraj Ul Haque, is successfully entertaining its viewers in the South Asian nation. Netizens are loving the chemistry and romantic sequences of roles Meerab and Murtasim.

Zaidi’s fame is stealing hearts with her spectacular performance in new drama and Twitterati was quick to fall in love with the characters.

Social media reactions

To the most unproblematic and successful Pakistani actor: Miss Yumna Zaidi 🤧❤️

"Best believe I'm still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer"#YumnaZaidi #Terebin pic.twitter.com/ISf8HiJFFH — Missing Seokjin🥺♥️ (@Hooriapashaa) April 26, 2023

Who but Yumna Zaidi could pull off Meerub the way she did? None. 🤍 #YumnaZaidi #TereBin pic.twitter.com/yQLTWJy9nn — EntertainingInsaane (@soul_intrigued) April 26, 2023

Yumna, who essays the role of Meerab in the drama, garnered massive fame ever since the drama aired. Her fame has led to her other shows gaining insurmountable popularity across the country.

The plot of the drama revolves around a couple; it shows Meerab as an ambitious young girl who wants to pursue higher studies. Her strong and confident personality makes her stand against social injustices around her.

On the other hand, Murtasim belonged to a powerful and influential background who values the morals and traditions of his family.

Tere Bin features some other talented actors including Bushra Ansari, Farhan Aly Agha, Fazila Qazi, Sohail Sameer, Sabeena Farooq, Seemi Pasha, Agha Mustafa, Haris Waheed, and Hira Soomro.