Yumna Zaidi reveals her secret of success

Popular television actor Yumna Zaidi has only earned praise since becoming famous after 2013’s Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi. She did four shows prior to playing the character of Aasiya in the serial, but the latter helped push better leading roles towards her which she skillfully managed to secure.

And now, eight years after her arrival into the industry, Zaidi is easily considered one of the most talented actors on television having executed several emotionally challenging roles. Her latest being Mahjabeen from Pyar Ke Sadqay, is that of an ingénue – whereby she plays a naïve, quirky, clumsy, carefree, overtalkative, and mischievous young woman who has failed the tenth-grade multiple times.