Yumna Zaidi, and Wahaj Ali’s stellar performances in ‘Tere Bin’ leave fans in awe

Pakistani hit drama Tere Bin shattered several records as Pakistani and Indian fans remain glued to screens.

Tere Bin starring Yumna Zaidi, and Wahaj Ali remained in the spotlight, and it has been hitting the top charts since the beginning of the series.

Despite the stretched plot, people still wait for two days as people are loving the chemistry and romantic sequences of Meerab and Murtasim. Yumna’s fame is stealing hearts with her spectacular performance in new drama while Wahaj also creates an impression.

Fans applaud Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi’s dedication and talent. They praise their acting skills for bringing depth and authenticity to the character, making it relatable and engaging for the audience.

People also took to social media where trends like #WeLoveWahajandYumna appeared in trending sections.

For the unversed, Tere Bin managed to rake in the highest ratings on TV.

