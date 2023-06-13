Yumna Zaidi, and Wahaj Ali’s stellar performances in ‘Tere Bin’ leave fans in awe

Pakistani hit drama Tere Bin shattered several records as Pakistani and Indian fans remain glued to screens.

Tere Bin starring Yumna Zaidi, and Wahaj Ali remained in the spotlight, and it has been hitting the top charts since the beginning of the series.

Despite the stretched plot, people still wait for two days as people are loving the chemistry and romantic sequences of Meerab and Murtasim. Yumna’s fame is stealing hearts with her spectacular performance in new drama while Wahaj also creates an impression.

Fans applaud Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi’s dedication and talent. They praise their acting skills for bringing depth and authenticity to the character, making it relatable and engaging for the audience.

People also took to social media where trends like #WeLoveWahajandYumna appeared in trending sections.

For the unversed, Tere Bin managed to rake in the highest ratings on TV.

Social Media Reactions

What they did to me?

Ans:every shoot pic of anyone,any webseries,any movie,any drama,any song i just imagine them this is what they did to me "hurr jaga ab dikhtay hain ye meray dil ka tou kaam tamam hai"

Are you in same boat? WE LOVE WAHAJ AND YUMNA pic.twitter.com/wa2YPkHvs5 — 𝑴𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑴𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔🥀🔥 (@terebinonly) June 12, 2023

One of the best scene of MeeraSim 💕💕💕

Each and every word just soo romantic 😍🥰😘

We want back this MeeraSim 🥺🥺🥺 WE LOVE WAHAJ AND YUMNA pic.twitter.com/frBgbAayfG — NANDINI BOSE (@LIPAROY7) June 12, 2023

i have watched this interview a countless of times. they’re the cutest. this interview will be forever special. remember the hype before this interview omg that was insane; such good old days. someone give us another interview WE LOVE WAHAJ AND YUMNA pic.twitter.com/fdtOCys3FF — MEERASIM STAN ❤️ (@wahajxyumnastan) June 12, 2023