YPP and MOFA to present Kashmiri cultural song NIGAROO

Islamabad

President Youth Parliament of Pakistan, Ubaid Qureshi, has said that YPP and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are going to present jointly the Kashmiri cultural song NIGAROO to depict the soft cultural image of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ubaid Qureshi in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Youth Parliament took the initiative to present the Kashmiri language cultural song while the ministry of foreign affairs took the lead to release it to pay tribute to people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The song will be released on Thursday (February 11) in the Kashmiri cultural exhibition being organized by Foreign Office of Pakistan. This song’s primary theme is to depict Kashmiri cultural and divided family’s image across the globe,” he said.

The YPP President maintained that NIGAROO is a visual representation of Kashmiri love and separation at the Line of Control, presenting a soft cultural image to the world. “The song is based on the pure Kashmiri language, which was learned and re-read by Zohaib Zaman, an executive member of the Youth Parliament, who has performed various other cultural songs in the past. Kashmiris played important role in writing, composing, singing and presentation of the song NIGAROO,” he said.

Ubaid Qureshi pointed out this song was written in IIOJK while it was sung by a young man from Azad Kashmir and it does not include any financial support from any brand or personality.—KMS