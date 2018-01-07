YPF launches ‘Youth Connect Programme’ to equip youth with knowledge, skills

The Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF) has launched a special programme titled “Youth Connect Programme” to equip them with the knowledge and skills to be better lawmakers.

This was stated by Member of National Assembly Shaza Fatima Khawaja. She said that the purpose of the Forum is to help young legislators understand their issues.

Shaza Fatima who is also General Secretary of YPF said that the Young Parliamentarians Forum is providing an opportunity to young legislators with the leadership skills to act as a catalyst for change in Pakistan’s political system and as pioneers of meaningful reforms.

She said that YPF has taken number of initiatives to ensure participation of youth in different capacity building programmes. He said that the students of private public sector schools, colleges and universities throughout Pakistan part of this project.

YPF also bring students to the Parliament house with aim to educate them about parliamentary affairs.

Shaza said under Youth Connect Programme (YCP) initiative, youth would be provided opportunity visit National Assembly.She informed that number of projects for promotion of Interfaith Harmony in progress.

She said that YPF also work for the welfare of transgender community during current year. Shaza said that these projects would be discussed in upcoming meeting of YPF after January 12.—APP

Related