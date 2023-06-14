YouTuber Adil Raja released after brief arrest in UK

LONDON – Controversial social media activist and YouTuber Adil Raja has been released hours after he was arrested by British authorities; however, it is unclear on what grounds the arrest was made.

Adil Raja’s legal representative Mehtab Aziz confirms that former service military man was arrested by UK authorities but he has been released. He refrained from delving into details but mentioned that Raja could have held on suspicion of encouragement to terrorism.

The self acclaimed geo-strategist, also shared an update in a social media post, saying there have been many rumours about him. “Alhamdullilah, I am well…I remain fully committed to raising a voice against fascism and for democracy in Pakistan, and will continue to advocate people’s democratic right to peaceful protest as the only way to bring about real change.”

He mentioned that only way forward for Pakistan to bring political and economic stability, which every Pakistani, regardless of political affiliation desires, is through free and fair elections and ‘uninterrupted’ democracy.

Adil Raja, known for his active support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is facing multiple cases under anti-terrorism provisions in his homeland. The Pakistani government had previously filed several complaints against Raja in the United Kingdom.

The most recent complaint pertains to the riots that erupted on May 9, following the arrest of the PTI chief from the Islamabad High Court in connection with a £190 million settlement case. According to the Pakistani government, Raja and other activists allegedly disseminated hateful and anti-state sentiments through social media, with the intention of destabilizing the country by spreading fake news.