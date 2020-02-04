YouTube vows to ban election videos ‘doctored’ to mislead voters

Washington

YouTube said it would remove election-related videos that are “manipulated or doctored” to mislead voters, as part of its efforts to stem online misinformation.

The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as it strives to become a “more reliable source” for news and to promote a “healthy political discourse.”

Leslie Miller, YouTube´s vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that the service´s community standards prohibit “content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users … and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm.”

The policy also bans content which aims to mislead people about voting or the census processes. The move comes amid growing concern about so-called “deepfake” videos altered by using artificial intelligence which can create credible-looking events, but also “shallow” fakes that use more rudimentary techniques to deceive viewers.

Online platforms have come under pressure to root out misinformation in the wake of a foreign manipulation effort in the 2016 US elections and claims that not enough is being done to curb false claims by candidates themselves.

– Concerns over US campaign –

The latest YouTube statement, which seeks to clarify its global policy on election misinformation, comes as the US presidential primary season kicks off which caucuses being held in Iowa on Monday and the first primary next week in New Hampshire.

Google last year said it was stepping up efforts on election misinformation and would remove false claims in ads, including on YouTube but the new statement appeared to offer specifics on certain kinds of content that will be blocked.

“The underlying standards YouTube explains and illustrates today do not appear to be brand new, but the company deserves praise for setting them out in clear terms and warning that it intends to enforce them vigorously,” said Paul Barrett of the New York University Center for Business and Human Rights and author of a 2019 study on political disinformation.—AP