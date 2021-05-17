YouTube to award $100mn to most popular influencers

It’s no mystery that TikTok is currently setting the standard for other social media platforms. Other applications are attempting to compete with the short video platform since it has been so successful. YouTube Shorts, for example, has recently revealed a $100 million investment to compensate influencers and content producers.

YouTube announced the launch of the fund on Tuesday, which would be used to reward the most famous Shorts makers. The funds will be spread to an undetermined number of consumers over the course of 2021 and 2022.

According to the company’s site, the network would select others that are worthy of payment based on their popularity. To be eligible for an award, videos must be original works of art that adhere to YouTube’s group guidelines.

“Every month we will go to thousands of creators whose videos have achieved more views and popularity to reward them for their contributions,” YouTube stated.

Shorts lets you capture and edit 60-second videos with audio, text, and simple filters, but “more effects will come in the future.”

According to the group, work on a feature “that will allow you to mix audio from YouTube videos” has already begun. YouTube, on the other hand, explained that authors had the final say on whether or not their videos’ audio should be used by anyone.

“We can’t wait to see what you do with it! Creators and artists are in control and can always opt-out if they don’t want their full-length video mixed,” the company said.

On YouTube, there are more options for monetizing videos.

The Google-owned website was one of the first to establish itself as a lucrative stream of revenue for artists.

From pioneers like Werevertumorro and Yuya to Luisito Comunica, Los Polinesios, and Kimberly Loaiza, we all know at least one YouTuber who has made a million dollars thanks to their videos. And those are only the most well-known Mexican YouTubers; there are plenty of other instances around the world.

Through this latest direction, the most successful video website aims to stay financially appealing to the web’s most innovative young people.

“Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to create a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube. This is one of our top priorities and it will take us some time to get it right. We are actively working on this and will take input collected from our community to help develop a long-term program designed specifically for YouTube Shorts,” YouTube said.

