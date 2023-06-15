YouTube relaxes monetization policy to woo more content creators

Top video streaming platform YouTube has relaxed monetization policy under its Partner Program, in another bid to garner more content creators.

Google’s popular video service with over 2 billion monthly active users made new changes to back content creators, who joined the platform in recent times.

The platform has a specific policy for monetization that creators must adhere to in order to qualify for and maintain monetization on channels. Some of the policies are formed to ensure an environment for advertisers, and viewers.

In recent updates, the platform relaxed requirements for channel monetization, while Meta-owned Facebook also changed some policies.

The new pre-requisites announced by YouTube include:

500 subscribers

At least 3 public uploads in the last 3 months

Either 3,000 watch hours in the past 1 year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days

In previous updates, YouTube channel creators must have at least 1k subscribers; along with 4,000 watch hours or 10 million Shorts views in the last 3 months.

With new changes, young creators can apply for YouTube Partner Program without going at lengths. In the first phase, the new monetization criteria are currently available for the United States, Britain, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.