LAHORE – YouTube, one of the most popular video sharing platforms, has introduced its YouTube Premium and YouTube Music services in Pakistan to provide the viewers of the region with new experience.

Farhan Qureshi, Managing South Asian Frontier Markets at Google, made the announcement on social media.

“In Pakistan, over 400 channels have over 1M subscribers, which is an increase of over 35%, year over year, while over 6,000 channels have over 100K subscribers, an increase of over 30%, year over year. These are quite impressive numbers. I am excited for YouTube to be part of this fast growing ecosystem and to continue our partnership with the Pakistani creative industry and support more Pakistani artists to grow their audience with YouTube Premium and YouTube Music,” he wrote in a statement shared on LinkedIn.

Packages For YouTube Premium and Music

YouTube Premium is available from Rs479 and includes membership to YouTube Music Premium while offering an ad-free experience with background play and offline downloads for millions of YouTube videos.

Viewers can also sign up for Premium Family Plan, available from Rs899, which allows them to share their Premium membership with up to 5 other members of their household.

YouTube Music Premium is available from Rs299 and offers ad-free music, background play and downloads on YouTube Music. Music Premium Family Plan is available from Rs479.

Eligible users can get a special introductory offer of 1 month free for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium.