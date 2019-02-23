Youth’s role vital in country’s development

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that youth are the future of Pakistan and nation has much expectation from them.

He said that the provincial government will empower the youth imparting them with latest technology and we will change the destiny of nation by empowering youth. Soft Loan Program (SLP) for skilled is ready and will be launched next month, he added.

The Provincial Minister expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremonies of private schools here on Saturday.

Mian Aslam Iqbal also distributed certificates and cash prizes among the position holders.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that youth has to play important role for the progress of the country and to materialize the dreams of their parents.

The Provincial Minister said that education is the only way to move forward and the nation which gave importance to education have made tremendous progress—INP

