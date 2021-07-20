Youths offer sacrificial goat for Rs1,000 a kg

Staff Reporter

As Eidul Azha is around the corner, Muslims across the country are look for the most economic cattle to be able for sacrificial offerings according to their capacity.

But at the same time markets are saturated and highly inflated. However, a Chinioti group of youth has perhaps solved this for the people.

According to a private TV channel, a group of friends has come up with the solution to sell reared goats at a price people can easily afford and thus they sell their animals for Rs1,000 a kilo only. It may be noted that a kilo of mutton is available in the market roughly for Rs1,500.

The group claims it has fed only the natural feed to these goats and they are naturally reared without the use of any supplements and steroids. People can come, weigh the goat and pay accordingly, one of them said.

Separately from Sindh, running a cattle farm in the countryside may not be your average 19-year-old’s dream, but for Sania Munif, tending to roughly 650 goats on her farm is a labour of love.

Talking in a private TV channel’s show, Sania shared how her dream to raise goats came to be a reality thanks to her parents support and how she now manages to run the farm while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree.