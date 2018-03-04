Youth’s killing: IOK HR body issues notice to Awantipora SP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police of Awantipora asking for a report on how a youth was killed while he was in police custody.

The youth, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, was killed in a grenade blast in Tral police station. Chopan was in police custody since his arrest from Sopore on January 9, this year.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in his petition before the Commission stated that it was improbable that the youth locked up inside a police station could have been escaping wearing a burqa (woman’s veil) as claimed by police. He argued in his petition that the youth was killed in cold blood and the Station House Officer (SHO) and SP Awantipora were responsible for the killing. He prayed before the Commission that its investigation wing should probe the killing.

Meanwhile, after the puppet authorities turned down the recommendation of the Commission to compensate human shield victim, Farooq Dar, the rights body has decided to hand over the case to the High Court of the territory. A division bench comprising the Commission Chairman, Bilal Nazki, and member, Jang Bahadur, discussed the human shield case with senior counsel, Advocate Zafar Qureshi and Additional Advocate General, M M Khan, and came to a conclusion that the case should be handed over to the High Court.

Bilal Nazki, who seemed dismayed over the authorities’ approach for rejecting their recommendations, said, “What order should we pass now. I am duty-bound to do something with the report.” The bench agreed on approaching the High Court. The case will now be heard on April 4.—KMS